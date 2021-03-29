EA is making a new PGA Tour game

Electronic Arts has announced a welcome return to one of the sporting franchises that helped make the company's name: PGA Tour. The new "next-gen golf video game" is being developed by EA's Tiburon studio, which has recently been working on the Madden and NBA Live series, but was also the lead studio on EA's last generation of PGA games (the final entry, Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour, released in 2016).

A press release announcing the new game, the full title of which is EA Sports PGA Tour, says "golf fans will be able to build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of the PGA Tour including The Players Championship, FedExCup Playoffs and more unforgettable events. The game will also feature many of the world’s most famous courses where fans will have the option to play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf."

The new deal signed with the PGA Tour is "long-term," and the game is being built on the company's in-house Frostbite engine. "We couldn’t be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware," says Cam Weber, EA sports EVP and GM. "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup.”

The blurb links to what will be the game's official site, though at the time of writing it's just got info about the older games. There are also official social media accounts, but no further information yet.