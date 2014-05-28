EA confirms Battlefield Hardline with teaser site for E3 reveal

Hardline it is. EA has set up a page on the Battlefield website confirming that Battlefield Hardline will be revealed on June 9 at 12:00 Pacific. The webpage confirms a rumor from earlier today that Hardline is a cops-and-robbers take on Battlefield, trading military warfare for vault-bustin' and Heat -style shootouts. And that rumor wasn't the first Hardline leak—an earlier rumor from back in February claimed the game was being developed by Dead Space developers Visceral Games.

EA's image above depicts a SWAT truck and robbers fleeing a vault. The unofficial Battlefield Daily twitter account has also dug up some strong evidence confirming Hardline's heist theme: weapons like grappling hooks, a Hardline logo, and vehicles such as a police cruiser and SWAT truck.

A news post on EA's site from Visceral's VP Steve Papoutsis confirms that the studio is working on Hardline. The post was deleted, but not before IGN spotted a cached copy . Here's a quote from Papoutsis on Hardline:

"On behalf of everyone at EA and Visceral Games, I'm fired up to confirm our next project – Battlefield Hardline . The game launches this fall and it's a brand new series in the Battlefield franchise, set against the backdrop of a genre we all love – the war on crime and the battle between cops and criminals."

The full reveal of Hardline will, of course, take place during EA's press conference at E3 2014.