E3 2011: Tomb Raider demo shows Lara running, jumping, and grunting

[bcvideo id="980220735001"]

Yet more in-game footage has drizzled from Microsoft's E3 press conference, this time of the snazzy-looking Tomb Raider reboot. This duo of videos is taken straight from the game, and starts with Lara captive on a 'mysterious island', trussed up like a spider's dinner. Watch, as she swings out of danger! Wince, as she impales various bits of herself on spikes! Feel a bit uncomfortable, as she spends a solid four minutes grunting, moaning, shrieking, and gasping! The second half of the video's on the other side of this cut.

[bcvideo id="980220733001"]