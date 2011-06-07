E3 2011: Fresh Skyrim screenshots show horse-riding, cities

NO TIME FOR TEXT! There are new Skyrim screens! Click ' Read and comment ' even if you don't want to read or comment!

That thing's called a Guardian Stone, and that's about all I can tell you about Guardian Stones. Wouldn't be surprised if they confer some temporary buff, like the shrines in Oblivion.

And I'm pretty sure I've seen this one before, but I'll include it in case it was a print exclusive. And because it has a man playing a lute while another man gets stabbed, which just kinda hard to say no to.

Oh, and the header image, but clickable for biggerable:

That one in particular strikes me as very Oblivion. Graham's just seen the game at E3, here are his impressions .