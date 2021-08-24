Dying Light 2: Stay Human trailer showcases new parkour moves and brutal melee combat

Today's Xbox stream at Gamescom kicked off with a new look at Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the zombie survival game coming from Techland in December.

The gameplay trailer showcases the origins of the outbreak that brought down the city, before moving quickly into a showcase of high-flying parkour moves and brutal melee combat. It's all very "modern Dark Ages," as the developers put it during the presentation. The game itself is much more advanced than the original, though, with more double the parkour moves, which opens the door to new combat moves, such as using kicks to stagger enemies and then following up with further attacks.

The buildings in the city are also much higher than those in the first Dying Light, putting a greater emphasis on verticality and movement. Fights against humans will also be more frequent and important than previously, reflecting the broader breakdown of society 20 years after the events of the first game.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is set to come out on December 7. Earlier today we also got a look at some of its impressive new visual capabilities, including support for 4K, RTX, and DLSS—get an eyeful of all that in the 4K reveal trailer below.