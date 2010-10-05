Duke Nukem Forever includes real-time peeing

Duke Nukem Forever looks goddamn hilarious. This video is the first inkling I've had that I want to actually play the thing. It starts with a first person view of Duke peeing, with the prompt "press X to exit." The guy presses X, and Duke stops peeing, then starts again. Alright, I didn't say I was a sophisticate. More hilarity embedded below:

Look how much trouble he has drawing the smooth curve of the glans with the Xbox pad! If the game can keep the jokes coming like that, then you can colour me interested. Whether Gearbox get the port right or not, drawing willies in a PC game is something I've wanted to do ever since I discovered the wonders of the Nintendo DS's Pictochat.