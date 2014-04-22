Dragon Age: Inquisition gets appropriately epic box art

Perhaps it's just a side effect from the afterglow to watching this week's Game Of Thrones, but I can't seem to stop staring at the recently revealed box art for Dragon Age: Inquisition. Anyway, in the unlikely event you still actually go to bricks and mortar shops to buy your games, now you know what to look for: A goopy green cloud of monsters, and a knight with a flaming sword throwing a Freddie Mercury shape . Classic BioWare.

Also classic BioWare is the fact that the armoured character, the game's titular Inquisitor, isn't obviously a dude or a lady. As with Mass Effect, you can opt to play as either. Dragon Age: Inquisition is due out this Fall and runs on DICE's powerful Frostbite 3 engine. You can see some leaked footage of the game in action here , and there's also a very pretty and a couple of screenshots here .