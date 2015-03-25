Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC trailer shows new zone and new dragon

Seemingly without fanfare, Dragon Age: Inquisition received its first bit of single-player DLC yesterday. Called Jaws of Hakkon, it focuses on a tribe of Avvar—the goat throwing people you meet and potentially recruit in the main game. This particular brand of Avvar are trying to wake a dragon, presumably so he can do some dragon stuff.

The DLC adds a new zone, and is available for £12/$15.

Are you interested? I'm not sure a new zone full of stuff is necessarily the direction I wanted DA:I's DLC to go in. The main game has many zones, all of which are full of stuff—some of it more engaging than certain other bits. Then again, if the zone's narrative thread is strong enough, it could still provide an entertaining additional adventure.

