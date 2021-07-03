Dragon Age 4 might not have news, but it does have concept art

We knew going in that this year's EA Play wasn't going to show any of the upcoming Dragon Age 4 or new Mass Effect game. Even so, BioWare executive producer Christian Dailey posted an apology on Twitter with some new concept art, promising that "the team is heads down with a lot of momentum and making great progress", and that they'll share more when the time is right.

While fun, concept art is risky to speculate from—it's often used to establish a mood or an idea, particularly the more illustrative scenes that are shared publicly. Concept art of repeated iterations of rocks might be accurate to an end-game result, but those are rarely shared with fans.

We do know that the Antivan crows—a guild of assassins—have popped up repeatedly in material that's come out between Dragon Age: Inquisition and now. Dragon Age: Tevinter Nights, the collection of short stories that came out in March last year contained multiple stories about the assassins, including Courtney Woods's stakeout 'The Wigmaker Job'. Then, on Dragon Age day in December, Mary Kirby published 'The Wake', an official short story featuring Woods's same crows. And this isn't the first piece of concept art to show us what looks to be a crow, what with the mask and the feathered cape.

It seems fair to speculate that, whatever else, there will at least be crows in Dragon Age 4. Whether this art depicts a particular crow or just the idea of one is up in the air, as Dragon Age 4 is still in early days.

Dragon Age 4 had a significant pivot in its development earlier this year. It had previously been designed with "heavy multiplayer components", according to a report from Bloomberg. These elements were dropped in the wake of Anthem's disappointing performance, and single-player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order's success, both games being published by EA. This was after it had already been rebooted to be a "live" game in 2018.

With development of Dragon Age 4 seeming generally disrupted, concept art can't tell us much, even if it is fun. For more, Lauren has rounded up everything we do know about Dragon Age 4.