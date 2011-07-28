Dragon Age 2 disappearance: EA blame Steam "restrictive terms of service"

EA have delivered a short statement to IGN in response to the disappearance of Dragon Age 2 from the Steam store yesterday blaming the move on Steam's "restrictive terms of service."

These unnamed restrictions "limit how developers interact with customers to sell downloadable content," writes EA's senior VP of e-commerce, David DeMartini. "No other download service has adopted this practice. Consequently some of our games have been removed by Steam."

"We hope to work out an agreement to keep our games on Steam," he adds.

The statement is similar to EA's response to the disappearance of Crysis 2 from the Steam store earlier this year, which they later put down to a conflict with a DLC agreement with Direct2Drive.

Dragon Age 2 disappeared from the Steam store on the eve of the release of its first DLC expansion pack, Legacy , which can be bought now from the in-game Bioware store.