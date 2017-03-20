DotEmu is closing its online store, games will will be gone on June 1

French retro-publisher DotEmu has announced that after more than six years of operation, its online game store is closing. The store actually stopped selling games at the beginning of this month, but they remain accessible if you already own them; as of June 1, however, everything will be taken offline.

"After over 6 years of good and loyal service, we sadly inform you that we have decided to definitely close DotEmu's online store. It was a place where thousands of PC gamers had been able to find and to buy their favorite retro games but we have no choice but to close it with a heavy heart," the company wrote.

"Unfortunately, there are more and more companies that sell games on the online market, the competition is fiercer than it used to be. On the other side, it’s been now a few years that we’re focusing on the development/publishing of console and mobile games instead of distribution. This is the reason why we, DotEmu, have decided to shut the store down."

The good news is that, because DotEmu's games were sold without DRM, you'll still be able to play them after the store is gone, as long as you download them before the final closing date. And, if you happen to dig DotEmu's work as a publisher of retro and retro-styled games, you'll be happy to know that it plans to continue in that vein: It's only the store that's going away.

"Be assured, we will be still looking for great retro games for our community because our mission remains the same: give every gamer access to yesteryear’s classic video games on today's platforms, including PC, mobile, console and more," the closure announcement says. "Thank you again for having being part of the great DotEmu's online store adventure and for all the support you gave us. If DotEmu has grown that much, it is all thanks to you and the faith you put into our company for all these years."