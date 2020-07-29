Popular

Dota 2's US East matchmaking servers are down because somebody cut a cable

Valve says players should queue up on other servers for now.

(Image credit: Valve)

Dota 2 and CS:GO players on the eastern side of North America may find that their matchmaking experience is a little rougher than usual today. And for once, it's not because somebody is trying to stir up trouble with a DDoS attack: According to the official Dota 2 Twitter account, the problem is that somebody, somewhere, chopped a cable.

Twitter user wp494nerws (via PCGamesN) said the issue is also impacting Team Fortress 2 and CS:GO, although there's been no official word of any problems from either of those accounts. Those games will apparently redistribute queuing players automatically, so the issue may not be as immediately noticeable, but in-game latency could be higher as a result.

There's no word yet on when the problem will be fixed, but we'll keep our eye on it and let you know when the all-clear sounds.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
