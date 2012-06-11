Dota 2 International 2012 tickets go on sale tomorrow

The second big International tournament for Dota 2 will take place at PAX Prime in Seattle on August 31. Valve are going to top last year's International tournament with a prize pool of at least $1.6 million. With so much cash on the line, we can look forward to a lively contest. If you'd like to swing by and absorb the ambience of the event first-hand, tickets will go on sale on the Dota 2 store tomorrow at 9am PDT / 5pm GTM.

The Dota 2 blog mentions that a lump of tickets will drop every day at that time until Saturday. Tickets cost $49.99 and will be added to your Dota 2 inventory on purchase. That means you can trade it with other players for an unspeakable number of Bill's hats. Using the item will tie your invite to your Steam account, after which "your confirmation and access pass required to enter the event will be emailed to you at a later date." PAX Prime attendees will be able to grab a few spare seats, but that'll be on a first come first served basis, so be sure to bring your best knuckle dusters. Valve say "we expect tickets to sell out quickly."

Valve recently announced that Dota 2 will be free to play , though it's not available yet. Valve are beefing up their server infrastructure to make sure they can handle the demand when the game eventually goes completely live. You can buy your way in, however, with a £25 / $39.99 Dota 2 Invite .