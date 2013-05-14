Dota 2 Compendium completes second stretch goal, International prize pot over $1.9 million

Valve's clever Dota 2 Interactive Compendium has found its way onto enough Steam accounts to unlock the second stretch goal for owners of the virtual eSports sticker book. Sales of the item have raised the prize pool for this year's International tour to over $1.9 million, up $300,000 from the original pre-Compendium total. In celebration, International courier Smeevil is getting an upgrade - a selection of mounts to save his poor, wearied feet as he ferries your items across the lanes.

"Our original plan was for the International 2013 Courier to be able to ride a small set of mounts," Valve write , "and now the art team knows the community demands more." They've released some concept art, hinting at Smeevil's prospective conquests:

Previously, owners of the Compendium were granted a 125% Battle Booster for completing the first stretch goal: a prize pool of $1.7 million. While they had originally planned for one more target - a new Immortal item to be awarded should the pot hit a lofty $2.6 million - they've now decided to add some more steps along the way. "Given how much faster the community is reaching the stretch goals we set up, we've decided to add some more, based on the many conversations we've seen the community having around the compendium. In particular, the big gap between the 2nd and 3rd is something we're addressing."

The Compendium acts as the International's ultimate interactive companion, giving fans the chance to bet on every aspect of the tournament, and filling in match details as they happen. Find out more here .