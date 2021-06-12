Don't listen to Giancarlo Esposito: Far Cry 6's Anton is definitely a villain

"I'm not a villain. This guy loves his country," said actor Giancarlo Esposito a couple days ago on the Summer Game Fest while discussing the character he plays in Far Cry 6, Anton Castillo.

I know he was having a bit of fun by doing some tongue-in-cheek PR for his character, and in life most people don't neatly fall into the categories of good and evil with no gray areas in between. But the new Far Cry 6 cinematic trailer shows Anton giving an order that results in an entire boat full of people being machinegunned to death.

I'm gonna go ahead and say he's a villain. Also, the trailer is called "Meet the Villain," so even Ubisoft agrees.

I think the most interesting part of the trailer is that we get a bit of time with Diego, Anton's young son. Diego has stowed away with other citizens of Yara on the boat, trying to escape the country. So, at least Anton's kid isn't evil. At least, not yet. By the end of the game, who knows? He could be ready to follow in his father's villainous footsteps. Maybe he's the true villain we met in the trailer after all.

We'll find out in October. Here's everything else we know about Far Cry 6.