DICE disables Battlefield 2042's Russian attack helicopter weekly mission reward

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, DICE has disabled the Weekly Mission in Battlefield 2042 and its reward, a skin for the fictionalized Russian Mi-240 Super Hind attack helicopter, is no longer available to unlock.

"In light of current events we have disabled the Weekly Missions system for this week, and this week's reward is no longer available to unlock," DICE tweeted. "Players who have already completed this week's mission will not be affected. Weekly Missions will return next week."

The Battlefield Wiki describes the Mi-240 Super Hind as "an evolution" of Russia's actual Mi-24 attack helicopter. It looks very much like its real-world counterpart, with a distinctive dual cockpit design and small wings capable of mounting multiple weapon systems. The Grin Reaper skin is a classic shark-tooth mouth motif that appears on the nose of the helicopter.

This isn't the first Russian cosmetic in Battlefield 2042 to bite EA in the ass: In November 2021, it had to change the name of Little Green Men, an epic-tier skin for specialist Pyotr "Boris" Gukovsky, because it "unintentionally references a real world issue, and isn't reflective of our team's values." Little Green Men is a term for the irregular Russian forces who spearheaded the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

It's not clear what will be done with the Grin Reaper cosmetic beyond this one-week suspension. In response to a player who asked if the Grin Reaper will be available in the future, lead community manager Adam Freeman wrote, "Not a decision that we've made just yet, but something we will discuss. When weekly missions resume next week, it will be with a different challenge and reward."

A number of game companies, including CD Projekt, Bungie, 4A Games, Amanita Design, GOG, and others have spoken out forcefully against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and in many cases have also pledged financial support for its victims.