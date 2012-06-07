Diablo 3's record-breaking release in handy infographic form

Diablo 3 sold a record-breaking 3.5 million on its first day. Going on a retail price of $60, it made $210 million for Blizzard, breaking all kinds of sales records .

But stacked end to end how many strips of bacon is that? And how many times would the volume of boxes fill Gabe's refrigerator? As reported on Joystick Division, some clever people at Video Game Design Schools have created an infographic to solve those mysteries along with a few others. Click through for the full image.



Created by: VideoGameDesignSchools.org