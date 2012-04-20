Diablo 3 open beta weekend begins today!

Here's the link . You've been tantalised before, but now the Diablo 3 beta is officially open! For this weekend at least. All you need is a valid Battle.net account, a Battletag, and and the Diablo 3 client . The beta gives you the chance to play to up to level 13 as any of the five classes on offer - I'm a monk kinda-guy myself. Blizzard have put up a handy FAQ on their official blog .

Diablo 3 is getting released next month. And, unless the Blizzard HQ inplodes into itself in the next few weeks, it's going to be something very special indeed. Tom has played through the thing nine times , and he's only just managing to hold off his tenth playthrough.

Let us know how you get on in the comments. Enjoy!