Diablo 3 closed beta "very close," say Blizzard

Blizzard tell VG247 that they are "very close" to kicking off the closed public beta for Diablo 3. It's invite only, but there won't be a non-disclosure agreement attached, so as soon as the beta goes live, we'll get a flood of new Diablo 3 footage, screenshots and information.

Lucky beta players will be “free to show, share, or talk about any portion of the beta content to which you have access, as this beta test is not confidential,” Blizzard confirms in a statement to VG247.

"We look forward to sharing more info about the beta test in the near future. Stay tuned,” the statement adds.

Diablo 3 is aiming for release this year, but it might well slip back into the fiery hell-pit of 2012. Recent revelations about Diablo 3 include the news that it cannot be played offline , players will be able to buy and sell in-game items for real money and mods are "expressly prohibited" by Blizzard. If you can't wait for the beta to start, check out the latest Diablo 3 trailer .