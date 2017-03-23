Diablo 3 adds Armory and new crafting options, patch 2.5.0 out now

Last week, Blizzard suggested Diablo 3's extensive 2.5.0 was around the corner and, lo and behold, it's arrived less than one week later. Bringing with it the new Armory feature, crafting material storage, and a host of items and quality of life improvements.

Live now in the Americas, with EU and Asian regions due to unlock imminently, the Armory lets players save up to five different builds per character, whereby saving a build will snapshot the character in question's current gear, socketed gems, active and passive skills and Kanai's Cube powers. Accessed via the town hub within each Act, equipping a saved armory build will "automatically swap items and gear between the character and stash," so reads a battle.net update post.

Patch 2.5.0's other leading feature sees crafting materials picked up through salvaging now displayed in a separate storage tab. Accessed via the Inventory window, this in turn frees up space in the shared stash.

Here's an official overview of what's new as per the Diablo YouTube channel:

Beyond the main features, expect slight tinkerings to the Crusader and Barbarian classes—their Divine Verdict and Rumble runes have been respectively updated—as well the addition of the Primal Ancients loot tier, which is a rare loot featuring perfect attribute stats and maximum sockets. The latter is said to be "for players who have largely completed gearing for their build and finished their Season Journey, but want to continue playing."

Speaking on Seasons, Patch 2.5.0 lands in time for Diablo 3's Season 10 which kicks off on Friday, March 31 at 4pm GMT/5pm PT. Check out the latest update's full list of fixes and features over here.