Here's a chance to get into this week's Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha

A limited number of players who fill out the Diablo 2: Resurrected technical alpha signup will be invited to try out the action RPG remaster this week. From Friday morning to Monday morning, alpha participants will be able to play through Diablo 2's first two acts with the Barbarian, Amazon, and Sorceress classes. (They'll have to do it alone, as this test is singleplayer-only, but a separate multiplayer test will happen later this year.)

Not everyone who signs up will be invited, but Blizzard has sent us six Battle.net codes that guarantee access to this technical alpha, which we're passing along to PC Gamer readers in a raffle. Drop your email address into the form below by Friday, April 9 at 8 am Pacific, at which point six entrants will be randomly selected and emailed codes.

We use a tool called Godankey to automate raffles like this. Don't worry: They won't keep your email address after the raffle is over and we won't see it. It'll only be used to send you a code if you win.

If you can't see the embedded form above, you can put your name in the hat by opening the form in another window.

Diablo 2: Resurrected ups the resolution of the 20-year-old game to 4K, with "3D physically-based rendering," and an audio remaster. Blizzard has also made a few quality of life additions, such as auto gold pickup and controller support, but says that it otherwise plays just like the original Diablo 2 did back in 2000.

Here's everything we know about Diablo 2: Resurrected so far. We're about to know a lot more, as we'll be playing the alpha ourselves, and we'll tell you what we think—hopefully things go better than they did for Warcraft 3. Good luck in the raffle!