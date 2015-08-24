Deus Ex: Mankind Divided marketed with "aug awareness" posters

New Yorkers have spotted marketing for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided disguised as propaganda posters pasted around the city, with detailed illustrations to emphasise the fictional threat of "augs", i.e. augmented humans. Kotaku spotted the posters on Uproxx, but the photo above is from All Games Beta.

Hopefully even those with no awareness of the Deus Ex games will realise the giant mechanical hands don't represent a real phenomenon, but if they don't the URL provided - AugAware.org - redirects to the Deus Ex website. One commenter on a Reddit thread, where a user shared a close-up of one of the posters, expressed disappointment that Square Enix didn't create a separate site. Given that UK newspaper The Sun once thought the Sarif Industries site created for Human Revolution was real, maybe it's better this way.

The posters also feature a triangular QR code that All Games Beta reckons unlocks posters that take the opposite position - "Stop the division", "We are stronger together", etc. I couldn't get it to work, but here's my favourite: