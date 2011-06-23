Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer details the world of 2027

[bcvideo id="1016841936001"]

The first of two new developer diaries for Deus Ex: Human Revolution has landed on CVG , giving us a behind the scenes look at the team responsible for building Human Revolution's golden future-scapes. Up until now, trailers have focused heavily on Human Revolution's combat, but there are plenty of opportunities to roam the streets of the game's futuristic cities in the full game. These videos give us a good sense of the politics and controversies that make up the world in 2027. For our in-depth impressions of the game, check out our Deus Ex: Human Revolution diaries .