Deus Ex: Human Revolution takes second in monthly chart after just two days on sale

MCV are reporting that Deus Ex: Human Revolution was the second best selling game in the UK for August, second only to perennial chart topper Zumba Fitness. This would be impressive enough by itself, but the real twist is that Deus Ex was only on sale for two days during the tracking period. It still managed to outsell almost all the games that were on sale for the entire month.

Deus Ex is currently number one in the UK charts, having finally toppled the long dominant Zumba, if you want to know why, read our review .