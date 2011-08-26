Deus Ex: Human Revolution patch nerfs zig-zags, improves loading times

Have you been playing Deus Ex: Human Revolution this week? Have you noticed how Adam Jensen plays like a twitchy, zig-zagging maniac? No, nor have I. Nonetheless, the first patch has reduced Jensen's diagonal movement speed, and lowered the default levels of mouse sensitivity. He's less like a bishop, and more like a sturdy, straightforward rook. In truth, he's flexible. Like a queen with a pointy beard and robot arms.

Start up crashes and loading times have also been fixed and improved respectively. You'll find the Steam patch notes below.

Issues addressed include: