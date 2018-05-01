Destiny 2 'Developer Insights' video promises no nerf for Vigilance Wing

With Destiny 2: Warmind and the kickoff of season 3 now just a week away, senior PvP designer Kevin Yanes and sandbox design lead Josh Hamrick got together to talk a bit about some of the big changes coming to Exotic weapons and PvP combat.

The video is mainly a summary of points that were covered in detail during last week's big Warmind reveal, but even though it's not exactly new, it is a handy catch-up if you're just now tuning in. It's also interesting to hear them talk about Vigilance Wing, which Yanes described as "a good preview" of what's to come in season 3: The Egyptian-flavored pulse rifle was buffed in the 1.1.4 patch and very quickly became a dominant Crucible weapon. (As we can see in the video, it's also getting a swanky new ornament in the next season.)

"We're going to see a lot more weapons that are capable of pulling off shenanigans the way that Vigilance Wing currently is," Hamrick says.

The Warmind expansion will bring a lot of changes to Destiny 2 on both the PvP and PvE fronts, and I'm really looking forward to diving into it. I'm not convinced that an across-the-board TTK cut is the way to inject fresh new life into the Crucible, but I also think Mayhem is a dreadful bore so maybe I'm just not the target demographic for this sort of thing. And based on Reddit threads like this one, this is the direction that a lot of players want to go.

Yankes and Hamrick also touched on the upcoming Crucible ranks and the Redrix's Claymore weapon that awaits those skilled enough to claim it, which Tim shared some thoughts on last week. Bungie also recently rolled out a "narrative preview," reiterating its "commitment to the tone, story, and lore of Destiny both in and out of the game," an effort that will include a new Warmind digital comic written by Mark Waid.

Destiny 2: Warmind goes live on May 8, and will signal the start of season 3.