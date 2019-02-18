Deck of Ashes looks like a Darkest Dungeon card game

If we're going to toss games together, Darkest Dungeon and Slay the Spire sounds like a combination I can get behind. Deck of Ashes bears a pretty strong resemblance to the former, but with Slay the Spire's card-based combat. Check out the trailer above.

The broad strokes might be familiar, but instead of digging around underneath a mansion, the gloomy adventurers will explore a random open world represented by a hand-drawn adventurer's map. New cards—more than 100 per character—can be discovered and then added to a battle deck full of weapons and spells that can be used in the turn-based battles.

Expect a struggle, as you won't just be able to heal up whenever, and if your characters die, they stay dead. Poor adventurers, so disposable.

Deck of Ashes launches on Steam Early Access on April 11 with more than 50 types of monster, one playable character, more than 100 cards and four story chapters. It's expected to leave Early Access during the second half of 2019.