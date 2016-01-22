Popular

David Gaider, former lead writer of Dragon Age, leaves BioWare

By

David Gaider

Former Dragon Age Lead Writer David Gaider has announced that he has left BioWare. Gaider didn't reveal the reasons for his departure, saying in an email to Polygon that it was “simply time to move on to a new challenge.”

“It was indeed my decision, not one made easily since BioWare's been very good to me, and the parting is amicable,” he wrote. “As to where I'm headed next, that announcement will come in due time.”

Gaider is likely best known for his work as the lead writer on the Dragon Age series, from Origins through Inquisition, but his influence goes back much further than that. Mobygames lists his first BioWare credit as a member of the core design team on the 2000 RPG Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn, and he also worked on the Baldur's Gate 2: Throne of Bhaal expansion, Neverwinter Nights and its Hordes of the Underdark and Shadows of Undrentide expansions, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Gaider's departure comes less than a year after he announced that he was leaving the Dragon Age series to work on a new, and at this point still unrevealed, BioWare project.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
