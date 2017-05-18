Darksiders 3 reveals new concept art—gallery

After being seemingly leaked by a rogue Amazon listing, Darksiders 3 was officially revealed by THQ Nordic earlier this month.

We don't have an abundance of information at this stage, however we do know that it's a familiar hack-n-slash endeavour where players assume control of Fury—a female mage equipped with a whip and magic who's set out to "restore the balance between good and evil on Earth".

Some of that is depicted in the following in-game footage:

As reported by the folks at IGN, THQ Nordic has now released the following batch of concept artwork.

Again, not all too much is given away here, however do give a sense the beasts, locations and tone Darksiders 3 hopes to portray.