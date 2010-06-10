Darkfall gets 14 day trial

Darkfall, the full-PvP fantasy MMO, has opened its doors to the general public with a free 14-day trial. Darkfall is all about freedom with consequences - you're free to try to murder everyone you see because it damages your alignment and sends city guards after you if you do. You're free to loot the bodies of players and grab their gear because they're free to do it to you. It's exactly the sort of intense, full-on PvP experience you should try before you buy, and now you can.

You can register here , and download the full client here .