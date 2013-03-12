Danish TV station discovers the hard way that Assassin's Creed isn't real

Joining the distinguished annals of TV-stations-that-have-mistaken-videogames-with-reality is Denmark's TV2 . The station last week used an image from Assassin's Creed during a report about Syria, which is both a testament to Ubisoft's graphical prowess and also... well, pretty unfortunate for TV2. The station's Head of News Jacob Nybroe has since issued an apology for the mistake, admitting that it's "a reminder to us all of the importance of verifying the sources of pictures." Indeed.

This isn't the first time a TV station has mistaken a videogame with reality: last year Britain's ITV used footage from Arma 2 in a documentary about Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, and the BBC once confused the Halo logo for the United Nations emblem.