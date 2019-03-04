Cyberpunk management sim Spinnortality made $90,000 in its first month

In Spinnortality you're the CEO of a corporation in the year 2060. Shadowy board members have given you the task of researching brain-transfer immortality so they won't die, and to achieve that involves raising a lot of capital. If you fail, the implant they've put inside you goes off and, bingo bango, it's all over. It's like Syndicate with finance instead of combat. Rather than miniguns, there's focus groups to figure out which megastate any given slogan is likely to appeal to.

James Patton, the Austrian indie developer behind Spinnortality, has made his sale numbers public via his blog. Though it didn't set the internet on fire, Spinnortality did sell "about 7000 copies on Steam, and 33 on itch" in its first week. As we know from Cultist Simulator and countless others, it's typical for indie games to sell significantly more on Steam than any other platform, though Valve takes a 30% cut of what, in Spinnortality's case, was "about $70,000".

Now, a month after release, that number's up to $90,000, Spinnortality having sold "nearly 9000 copies on Steam and itch combined". It's enough money for Patton to make another game, and he seems pleased with the result even if he puts a lot of it down to luck. "It’s no Minecraft, certainly", he writes, "But these sales numbers are as good as they could possibly be, I think: this is a first-time game from a relatively unknown person with very little PR footprint or established reputation."

