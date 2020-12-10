What should you choose when speaking to Woodman in Cyberpunk 2077?

Wondering what you should do with when confronted with various options during the Cyberpunk 2077 Woodman choice? There are many such decisions awaiting you in the game and it's hard to know which—if any—are the correct ones to pick, and whether they'll have consequences for V further down the line.

This particular choice arises during the main quest, Automatic Love, shortly after arriving in the VIP area. You'll need to go and speak to Woodman and it's at this point that you'll be confronted with a series of options. As you might expect there are some light spoilers ahead, so if you don't want to know the outcome of these choices, you should click away now. If you want to know what you're letting yourself in for, however, read on below to discover the what happens when you make each of the Cyberpunk 2077 Woodman choices.

Cyberpunk 2077 Woodman choice: What should you pick?

Once you're in the VIP area during the Automatic Love quest, you'll need to go and speak to Woodman—real name Oswald Forrest—and you'll be presented with the following choices:

You look like a reasonable man - let's make a deal.

You don't understand what's at stake.

Tell me where Evelyn is.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You look like a reasonable man, let's make a deal opens up the option for you to offer to help with Woodman's netrunner problem (you'll need 8 Intelligence) or pay for the info. This won't result in him attacking you and he'll tell you what you need to know. You can also say you're done playing nice, or go back on your deal though.

Choosing the last option Tell me where Evelyn is can result in Woodman becoming violent. Alternatively, picking You don't understand what's at stake leads to these additional choices:

I'll tell the media everything.

Your bosses should know how you treat customers.

Could end you with my bare hands.

Let's not make this harder than it has to be.

Could end you with my bare hands and Let's not make this harder than it has to be both result in Woodman becoming violent. This throws you into a sort of boss fight—his health bar appears at the top of the screen, but he doesn't die after you defeat him, instead he just cowers on the floor. If you defeat him you can acquire a few goodies for your effort, including a M251s Ajax Power Assault Rifle, along with grenades and ammo.

Your bosses should know how you treat customers makes Johnny Silverhand appear and prompt you to talk about 'the cash angle' so you can tell Woodman you know he's been stealing. This annoys Woodman and he'll attack you.

I'll tell the media everything pressures him to tell you the information about Evelyn. He won't attack you if you choose this option.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

It really doesn't matter what choices you make as you'll find out that Evelyn was sent to a Ripperdoc called Fingers on Jig-Jig Street. Woodman either tells you, or you can fight him, grab some loot and then find the information by reading some messages on his computer.