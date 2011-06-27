Crysis 2 DirectX 11 patch released

Three months after the release of Crysis 2, Crytek has finally released a trio of patches , totaling 2.32GB, to enable its promised DX11 features . According to our calculations, that's at least two more DirectXes than it had at launch. It'll definitely look prettier now (not that it was ever even close to ugly to begin with), but will that be enough to bring you back to play the game again, or has its moment in the spotlight already passed?

Edit: EA follows up by announcing that the map editor will be available for download from mycrysis.com this Wednesday.