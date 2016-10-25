Crypt of the Necrodancer's award-winning OST to be released on vinyl

In conversation with Andy earlier this year, Californian record label Ghost Ramp spoke of its desire to release videogame soundtracks alongside music from regular bands and producers.

"I want to show that the music they’re making can stand alone as its own art," said founder Nathan Williams—a sentiment shared by label manager Patrick McDermott, who added: "Videogame music is as much a part of the discography of our lives as any other LP, and indie game music has transcended the 16-bit throwback vibe so much lately. A big goal for Ghost Ramp is to show people that these guys are artists in their own right, and not just video game music composers."

Brace Yourself Games' rhythm-action roguelike Crypt of the Necrodancer won Best Audio at the 16th annual Game Developers Choice awards—where it pipped Star Wars Battlefront, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, Ori and the Blind Forest, and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture to the star prize—and is now to be Ghost Ramp's first major game-to-vinyl release, McDermott tells me.

Shipping in March of next year, preorders are open now, should that be something you're into, which cost either $45 or $55, depending on whether you opt for the Limited Edition or the Special Edition. Full details can be found via the Ghost Ramp store, where you'll also find the likes of Austin Jorgensen’s score for the post-apocalyptic side-scrolling role-player LISA.

As well as the header image above, here's a glance at the Crypt of the Necrodancer vinyl's very cool sleeve art: