Crusader Kings 3's first big expansion won't be out until 2022

At PDXCon in May, Paradox announced Royal Court, a full-sized expansion for Crusader Kings 3 to follow the smaller Northern Lords DLC. Though a release date wasn't mentioned, it went up for preorder on Steam and the Paradox Store and was expected fairly soon. As Paradox has announced on its forum, however, it won't be ready this year.

When it is ready, Royal Court will add a 3D throne room, in which you can hold court with your vassals and courtiers. A new grandeur system will let you spend money to keep up appearances, and an enhanced culture system will take language differences into account (and let you learn new ones), as well as each culture's varying ethos, traditions, and pillars. Artists and craftspeople, attracted by your fine court, will bring treasures and artifacts in return for patronage.

The developers aren't happy with the Royal Court expansion's current stability, and write, "There are a number of bugs we really need to iron out, and are taking more time to make sure it is in line with the standards you expect." Players should "look forward to news about the 2022 release date Soon™!" For more information, have a look at the Royal Court FAQ.