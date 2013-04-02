Crusader Kings 2: The Old Gods get highlights videos to prepare you for the Norse invasion

It's not quite zombies , but Paradox are still set to unleash a horde on Crusader Kings 2. The Old Gods brings pagan pillaging and Norse nautical navigation to the game, and you can see some of this in action in this two-part highlights reel of Paradox's recent preview livestream. In just under nine minutes, jarring cuts of information will guide you through a campaign beginning at the expansion's new 867 AD start date.

I'm looking forward to this one. The last expansion, The Republic, made for a great side-campaign, but its smaller scope meant it's impact on the overall game was fairly minimal. From what we've been shown so far, The Old Gods should integrate far more dramatically - perhaps rivalling even Sword of Islam in its overall effect on the game.

For some more static previews, we can turn to CK2 obsessive T.J., who goes hunting for Old Gods info here , and interviews the developers here .