Crusader Kings 2 Sword of Islam expansion announced, will let you side with Saladin

Crusader Kings 2 is getting a new expansion, it's called Sword of Islam, and it's tailor made for those of you who were always secretly rooting for Saladin. As you might have guessed from the title, the expansion offers an alternative to the Christian Crusaders, giving you the option to instead play as a Muslim lord, defending the holy land from invaders. Switching sides isn't a simple matter, however, as Muslim culture doesn't abide by the same rules as Christendom. Laws, titles, traits and marriages will all play out differently among the Islamic nations.

The expansion will also add a big new chunk of the map, expanding it as far as Mali-Songhay, while expanding and improving combat and claims. Sword of Islam is due out in June, along with the latest Crusader Kings patch, and it'll set you back $9.99. Check inside for the announcement trailer.