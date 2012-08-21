Popular

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive patch adds Weapons Course and Zombie Mod support

By

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is out in just six hours, giving us the chance to jump into a buffed and polished rendition of a classic, which is nice. A beta patch arrived yesterday adding a zombie model that will be used in the Zombie mod, which will be playable with CS:GO later today . It also added a weapons course, which provides basic training in CS:GO's guns and gadgets.

The patch also cleans up the UI a bit and fixes a few bugs. Check out the patch notes and the cinematic trailer Valve released at Gamescom last week below.

Gameplay:

• Added the Weapons Course to the game.

UI:

• Voice notification can now show more players talking.

• Updated the freeze panel to no longer show the heath for your killer in competitive mode.

• Added an option in the menu to disable the game instructor messages.

• Update to the player info panel to no longer show achievement alerts.

• Update to the leaderboard screen to default to “Friends” filter.

• Added the “Total Games Played” leaderboard category.

• Updated the Play With Friends screen:

-- Made the chat window bigger so text is no longer cut off.

-- Adjusted the size of dimming when the focus changes between friends list and lobby list. It used to obscure the friends list and a little of the chat. Now it only obscures the friends list.

Bug Fixes:

• Updated the radio command panel so that the radio panel doesn't end up at the top of the screen during a mode that doesn't have a money panel.

• Set Classic Casual deadtalk to 0 to encourage fair play.

• Fixed the freeze panel dynamic positioning that would allow it to go too high.

• Fixed a missing text string displayed when player is not connected to Steam in leaderboards.

• Fixed a bug where the Mag7 could be bought by Ts via console commands.

• Fixed a bug where adding favorite server was not functional in the Community Server UI.

• Fixed a bug in the Play With Friends lobby where using left and right on keyboard or gamepad made the screen unresponsive.

• Fixed a bug in the Play With Friends lobby where typing in the Chat window would cause player names to flicker in the friends list.

• Fix for voice/chat/radio messages. Better unified the handling of voice and chat messages.

-- Chat messages now correctly use sv_allchat (instead of sv_alltalk), which should be more consistent with other source games.

-- Team-only communications now are not affected by sv_allchat/sv_alltalk, which means that private communications to one's team stay private, regardless of game mode.

-- Team-only communication is also not overridden by sv_full_alltalk, which allows teams to privately communicate strategy during warmup time and intermission.

-- Radio commands are considered team-only, so these should still be usable for tactics during games with sv_alltalk enabled (e.g. casual).

-- Spectators no longer hear team-only communications, except when sv_spec_hear is mode 2 (hear/see comms of the spectated teams).

Audio:

• Increased the audible range of the c4 plant and disarm sounds.

• Fixed audio randomly chirping/screeching on certain levels.

Matchmaking:

• Tuned lobby distance computations when performing matchmaking.

• Exposed a convar ("mm_csgo_community_search_players_min") for community quick match to look for community servers having at least specified number of human players already playing.

Community:

• Shipped zombie model to support the Zombie Mod

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
