Confirmed: Space Marine will use Steamworks

Earlier in the week Shacknews sighted a popup in a demo of the PC version of Relic's upcoming Space Marine action game that led them to speculate the game would use the much-despised Games for Windows Live service. Previously, Relic has used GFWL in its Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II games.

Much to our delight, THQ contacted us to refute that claim. Global Communications Manager Simon Watts officially confirms that Space Marine will use Steamworks, not Games for Windows Live, for its DRM and multiplayer matchmaking.