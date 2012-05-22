Popular

Company of Heroes 2 video interview

Last week we spoke to Relic Entertainment's Jacen Torres about upcoming RTS Company of Heroes 2 , which we're more than a little bit excited about.

Torres told us about the tactical depth that comes from focusing on small-scale infantry combat, the new 'truesight' dynamic line-of-sight system that they've created for Company of Heroes 2, and the historical importance - yet relative under-representation - of World War 2's Eastern Front. Check out the full interview below.

Our full preview of Company of Heroes 2 can be found in this month's magazine , on sale now. We're also giving away a free copy of the original Company of Heroes with every issue .

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
