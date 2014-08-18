Popular

Cities: Skylines announced by Cities In Motion developer

By

It's janitorial time at PCG Towers, as we mop up the last few stories of Gamescom . Here's one: the announcement of Cities: Skylines, the new game from the people behind Cities In Motion. This time, rather than create and manage the transport system of pre-built city, you'll create and manage every aspect of a non-pre-built city.

"Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order invite players to create the cities of their dreams in Cities: Skylines," explains the description, "a massive city simulator from the creators of the Cities in Motion series." The developer also promises mod support and "massive maps", which is a pretty loaded feature when set against a certain other city sim.

In fact, that's not the only way they're taking aim at the latest Sim City. In case you missed it, this is a screen from the trailer:

That's a feature now, it would seem.

Cities: Skyline is due out in 2015. You can find more details at its official site .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
