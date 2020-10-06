Popular

Chris Metzen thinks Henry Cavill would make a 'dreamy' Arthas in a Warcraft film

A mock-up of Cavill as the Warcraft 3 villain recent came to the attention of Blizzard developers, and they like it a lot.

(Image credit: Mustafa Kemal Sezeroğlu)

Henry Cavill. He's a hell of a Witcher. He'd make a great Emperor of Mankind. He's the sexiest system builder we know. And on top of all that, a number of Blizzard developers, including former Blizzard senior vice president Chris Metzen, think he'd make a most excellent Arthas Menethil.

The whole thing started in September when graphic designer Mustafa Kemal Sezeroğlu posted a movie poster mock-up for a not-actually-real Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King film, with Henry Cavill in the title role. 

Image source: Mustafa Kemal Sezeroğlu (Image credit: Mustafa Kemal Sezeroğlu)

It wound up on Reddit in short order, naturally, but didn't get much traction after that—until Netflix released the images of Big Geralt to promote the upcoming season 2 of The Witcher.

That led to speculation on Twitter that Cavill would make a pretty good Arthas too, a sentiment that eventually came to the attention of Blizzard folks including writer Christine Golden, associate narrative designer Anne Stickney, and Metzen.

Naturally, that led to another mock-up, this one courtesy of redditor Shara184:

(Image credit: Shara184 (via Reddit))

Unfortunately, the odds of another Warcraft film happening anytime soon are not good. Despite showing early potential, the 2016 movie was a big letdown , and director Duncan Jones said in 2018 that the experience was "really, really difficult and at times disheartening." Which isn't to say that he wouldn't be up for making a sequel, but he was clear that he'd only do it with a "lower budget [and] less cooks in the kitchen." I bet he'd make room for Henry, though.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
