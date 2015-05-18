Casey Hudson joins Microsoft Studios as creative director

Long-time BioWare veteran Casey Hudson, best known as the project director on the Mass Effect trilogy, has become creative director at Microsoft Studios. His primary focus at Microsoft will be on the HoloLens, an augmented reality headset announced earlier this year that will work with a special platform included in Windows 10, called Windows Holographic.

"I am extremely passionate about the potential of this kind of technology, as anyone who’s talked with me over the last couple of years can attest," Hudson told Xbox Wire. "I feel that the work being done at Microsoft on mixed reality and holographic computing will have a tremendous impact on how all of us interact with technology in the coming years."

Hudson will also be working on new Xbox games, and "involved in driving a creative focus for Xbox and Windows gaming." But he said the opportunity to work on HoloLens is what has him particularly excited.

"I was fortunate to try an early prototype of HoloLens before it was announced, and I was blown away by the technology and what it was already capable of," he said, describing experiences like walking on Mars while drinking coffee in an office setting or skyping with a friend who could draw on his walls. "These first experiences cemented my belief that holographic computing was where I needed to be. There’s no end to the potential of this technology, and I look forward to being able to influence the full-spectrum experience on HoloLens, from hardware to OS, to applications and games."

