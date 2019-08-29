Capcom teases a new Resident Evil, playable at the Tokyo Game Show

Capcom is teasing a new Resident Evil today, currently only known as Project Resistance. Details are few and far between right now, but according to the game's teaser page, it's definitely coming to PC via Steam (and consoles, of course), which is always nice to know. Whether this will be Resident Evil 8, another remake or another spin-off is still unknown.

We'll be getting our first peek at the long-running series' latest mutation on September 9th, 3PM UTC/4PM BST via the official Resident Evil YouTube channel. Capcom will also be showcasing gameplay at the Tokyo Game Show 2019, starting September 12th. As well as demoing the game on stage, a lucky handful of Japanese residents will be invited to try the game out for themselves.

Even if you're not part of that lucky TGS crowd, Capcom are inviting American players to test the a new Resident Evil game (almost certainly one and the same) at events in Los Angeles starting on September 20th and New York, starting September 23rd.

While I had a lot of fun with the excellent Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and the equally great Resident Evil 2 Remake, I'm quietly hoping that Project Resistance will return to the bombastic, over-the-top nonsense the series became known for after Resident Evil 4. Given the wild history of the series, almost anything could happen, although let's hope that we're not getting another Umbrella Corps style multiplayer spin-off.

Whether a hint at the nature of the game or just URL house-cleaning, Capcom recently snapped up the ResidentEvilOutbreak.com domain. While there's nothing on the page now, I'd be happy to see them take another shot at the Outbreak formula; an online, co-op take on the traditional survival horror template.

Either way, keep an eye on that Resident Evil YouTube channel on September 9th.