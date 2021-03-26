Call Of Duty: Warzone's zombies have shambled their way to the bank

Call Of Duty: Warzone's zombies are continuing their grand tour across Verdansk. After washing ashore and stumbling into the hospital, the horde has now arrived at Acropolis National Bank—and they're not interested in opening a savings account.

The undead first arrived on Verdansk's shores almost a month ago, and have slowly been infecting new areas of the map. This week, Raven announced that the bank would be the next location to be hit, teasing that "the only thing worth saving is your savings".

Emergency alert system. Hostiles detected at National Acropolis Bank. #Warzone https://t.co/A7Rhau43uq pic.twitter.com/jEvrKJkrcIMarch 25, 2021

That tease was accompanied by an in-character lore entry over on the Warzone blog, investigating a few possible reasons for the latest infection. The least likely, but most fun, is that the rotters have "a natural attraction for fiat currency", which would at the very least explain why Warzone participants can loot cash and ammo off their corpses.

Last time the zombies moved to a new spot, Activision teased content creators by sending them themed hospital scrubs with ominous messages attached. No such luck this time around, I'm afraid. The Call Of Duty publisher isn't going to help you open a savings account.

The ongoing zombie invasion is widely believed to be a lead-up to Warzone's new map. Verdansk is expected to be nuked in response to the uncontrollable outbreak sometime next month, paving the way for Warzone to move to a brand new arena.