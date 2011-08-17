Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will have dedicated servers

At first it looked as though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 wouldn't have any dedicated server support , then Infinity Ward said they were " having conversations " about adding dedicated server suppport. Today, Call of Duty Elite dev Noah Heller tells Eurogamer that Modern Warfare 3 WILL Have dedicated server support. Hooray!

"The big announcement today is that we're supporting dedicated servers for PC, which is really cool," Heller told Eurogamer at Gamescom, adding that the Call of Duty Elite devs are "working really hard right now on the customised version of Elite for the PC [versions of Call of Duty games], because it's an open platform and has some challenges."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is due to come out on November 8.