Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 free XP weekend arrives, IW apologise to PC fans

Do you like experience? Not life experience, like visiting new places and meeting new people, the other kind. You know, the numbers kind that gradually increases with every action, unlocking juicy rewards at regular intervals? Then you'll want to log into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 this weekend. For every point of XP gained shooting men in their faces, you'll get ANOTHER point of XP free. YES.

Infinity Ward creative strategist Robert Bowling aka @fourzerotwo, announced the free weekend in a tweet spotted by Blue's News . "Turning on Double XP for everyone on Modern Warfare 3 this weekend! All platforms and playlists included."

Bowling also reiterated that the double XP weekend will definitely go ahead on PC as well, which isn't a given. "I'm sorry, I know you guys get the short end seemingly a lot," he observed, correctly.

PC CoD fans are still waiting for news on how to get hold of all the new maps and missions that are being released through Call of Duty Elite. The first content pack hit Xbox 360 earlier this week, but pricing details and a PC release date haven't been mentioned yet.

Still, Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer is still popular on PC. Steam records more than 46,000 players logged in at peak time in the last 24 hours. It often feels like those players are forgotten. What would you like to see the devs doing to bring Modern Warfare 3 PC up to scratch?