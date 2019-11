Treyarch have posted a huge list of all the issues they're working on fixing in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The list includes many updates that should improve performance, and fixes a few bugs and holes in the game's multiplayer maps, squashing a few cheeky exploits in the process. There's no mention of exactly when the updates will be implemented, but Treyarch do assure that "there will be many more to come". The full patch list can be found on the Call of Duty: Black Ops forums.