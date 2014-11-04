Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare gameplay video — the first missions

We only started playing Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare today, so we don't have a review just yet (it seems pretty reasonable that we play it before reviewing it). Our colleagues who have already played it, however, are liking it, which is good to hear. I wasn't a big fan of last year's CoD: Ghosts, but it's a new year and a different studio, so I'll keep an open mind. So far, I do sense that at least some of last year's criticisms will return, but I haven't played a great deal of it yet. And Spacey. There is Kevin Spacey, you can't deny that.

My full review will be up by Friday. In the meantime, here's a video (played on LPC Jr.) and some commentary on the first couple missions of the campaign. I'll get to the multiplayer later this week when I've played enough that I don't embarrass myself.